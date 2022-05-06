It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Tove Lo — "No One Dies From Love"

The long-awaited new single from Swedish pop genius Tove Lo is typically gothic and gorgeous — a glamorous and totally melodramatic dance-pop number that’s perfect for ideating your own tragic fantasy.

Lady Gaga — "Hold My Hand"

Lady Gaga’s new song for the Top Gun 2 soundtrack is another of her classic power ballads — a soaring paean to friendship that’s ingratiating and totally anthemic.

Tohji & Bladee — "Twilight Zone"

International sad boys unite! Japanese rapper Tohji and Swedish icon Bladee unite on "Twilight Zone" — a sleek showcase of the underground sound of the moment.

Jack Harlow — "Dua Lipa"

Rap’s man of the moment often feels like as much meme as he is serious artist, and on "Dua Lipa" he engages both sides of his personality, showcasing ridiculousness and undeniable talent in the same frame.

Cosmo’s Midnight & Tkay Maidza — "Bang My Line"

Should Tkay Maidza make a dance record? That’s certainly the exciting prospect offered by "Bang My Line," a collab between the rising rapper and Cosmo’s Midnight that makes a strong case for Maidza as a dancefloor diva.

Stand Atlantic & Tom The Mail Man — "Dumb"

Stand Atlantic’s music is like a blast of pure energy that turns the stylized emotions of old-school pop-punk up to 11. "Dumb" is no exception; it’s an ecstatic thrill ride.

Marlon Williams — "My Boy"

Marlon Williams pays tribute to classic Maori pop with “My Boy" — a sun-dappled dream of a song that heralds an exciting pivot for the New Zealand musician.

Taylor Swift — "This Love (Taylor’s Version)"

It’s a surprising, and typically Swiftian move, for Taylor to turn this 1989 deep cut into a single — but giving it pride of place reminds us just how good the song always was.

ASAP Rocky — "D.M.B."

This might be the sweetest A$AP Rocky song ever to be released — a powerful ode to his partner Rihanna that’s gorgeously vulnerable.

Gretta Ray — "Vienna"