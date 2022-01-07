It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

The Weeknd — "Gasoline"

The Weeknd expands his craft greatly with each successive release, and Dawn FM is no exception. Proof in the pudding comes in the form of “Gasoline,” which is amorphous and wobbly til the end.

Lexi Jayde — "drunk text me"

LA's Lexi Jayde breaks through on “drunk text me," a heartfelt breakup song that fights through broken-heartedness and finds bright-eyed clarity as a result.

Halsey — "People disappear here"

“People disappear here” is another sublime cut from Halsey’s sessions with Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross — a track that makes you hope there’s another collaboration between the three on the way.

Marlon Williams — "Mr Bojangles"

Of course, Marlon Williams could do justice to the immortal “Mr Bojangles” in this way — his voice even recalls Nina Simone’s, a little.

The Smile — "You Will Never Work In Television Again"

The first single from Thom Yorke and Jonny Greenwood’s new project is raucous, winking, and bracing — a rough-and-tumble alternative to the spectral music they make as Radiohead.

SASAMI — "Say It"

SASAMI’s new cut is wild and brutal, a nu-metal tinged rock track that turns an appeal for communication into a wild rave-up.

Father John Misty — "Funny Girl"

“Funny Girl” is ridiculous, romantic, camp, and classic Father John Misty — a promising prelude to his first album in four years.

Marina — "Pink Convertible"

“Pink Convertible” is vintage Marina, but that doesn’t mean it’s not imbued with the winking sophistication of Ancient Dreams In A Modern Land.

Amaarae, Moily & Kali Uchis — "SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY - Vigro Deep Amapiano Remix"

This Amapiano remix of Amaarae’s hit “SAD GIRLZ LUV MONEY” is divine, fusing Afropop and Amapiano in a chic, exhilarating way.

Gang of Youths — "In The Wake Of Your Leave"

Gang of Youths keep surprising with off-kilter singles from their upcoming record, the man himself, and “In The Wake Of Your Leave” is no exception, its strangely percussive heart clashing perfectly with its anthemic verve.