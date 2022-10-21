It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Thaiboy Digital & Yung Lean — "True Love"

Halfway between arena rap and video game music, "True Love" is electrifying and strange — a Drain Gang song made Technicolor and widescreen.

Miss Madeline — "Bass Jump"

Although it may hit a little too close to home for anyone who was a teenager in the 2010s EDM-pop era, "Bass Jump" is a camp, ridiculously fun electro-house track — the perfect song for an 8 PM to 12 AM Uber.

Taylor Swift — "Karma"

The best track from Taylor Swift’s Midnights is "Karma" — an ebullient, totally unbothered kiss-off that’s breezy, witty and brilliant.

Kelela — "Happy Ending"

Kelela and LSDXOXO — has there ever been a more perfect match? The pair take it to the club on Kelela’s latest single and the result is a sultry, icy-cool dance track.

Phoenix — "Winter Solstice"

This is the gorgeous, sensitive heartbeat of Phoenix’s new album Alpha Zulu — an appeal for connection and understanding set to the hazy afterglow of a dance beat.

Arctic Monkeys — "I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am"

"I Ain’t Quite Where I Think I Am" is spectacular and totally surreal, finding Alex Turner reviving his lounge lizard guise to mull over anxiety and aging in stylish fashion.

Carly Rae Jepsen — "Surrender My Heart"

Carly Rae Jepsen returns with this bombastic, anthemic opener — another in her history of strong album introductions.

Caroline Polachek — "Sunset"

Caroline Polachek teams up with Sega Bodega on this wistful flamenco ballad — a lovelorn track with an intriguing, steely edge.

BAYLI — "pressure"

"pressure" is like an old-school R&B track updated to fit in BAYLI’s plasticky, hyper-stylized world. It’s chic and catchy as hell.

Dry Cleaning — "Hot Penny Day"

Dry Cleaning lean into swaggering, drunken funk on this highlight of their sophomore album Stumpwork.

