It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Taylor Swift — "All Too Well (10 Minute Version) (Taylor’s Version)"

Taylor Swift's triumphant, long-discussed 10-minute-long version of "All Too Well" is anthemic and grandiose, with appropriately massive new production befitting such a momentous release.

Doss — "Cherry"

Doss' new single plays like a chaotic evil twin to Yaeji's immortal "Raingurl." Her most vocal-forward track yet, it's an intriguing look at Doss, the pop star. It's the music, bitch!

Kylie Minogue & Gloria Gaynor — "Can’t Stop Writing Songs About You"

This highlight from Kylie's Guest List Edition reissue of Disco features the iconic, immortal Gloria Gaynor, and the whole thing sparkles with the combined power of the two divas.

flowerkid — "i met the devil at 4 years old"

All of flowerkid's music is heartbreakingly sad, but it's also beautiful, and this track plays like a '90s ambient classic unearthed in 2021.

Jessica Mauboy — "Glow"

Jessica Mauboy returns with this sleek, chic '80s-inspired track produced by Cosmo's Midnight. It's a bold new look for the iconic Australian singer, and an exciting taste of her forthcoming record.

Mitski — "The Only Heartbreaker"

The new single from Mitski's forthcoming Laurel Hell is cathedralesque, a surefire festival hit when she starts touring again. Featuring her typical dour wit, it's a particularly dazzling journey into Hell.

Avril Lavigne — "Bite Me"

Avril Lavigne's debut for Travis Barker's record label is a fast-paced, hard-hitting pop punk track that returns back to the sound that made her a star in the first place.

Beach House — "Once Twice Melody"

"Once Twice Melody," the first single from Beach House's forthcoming album of the same name, is like walking into a fairytale — it's reminiscent of psychedelic '60s folk and other kinds of evocative vintage pop.

Moses Sumney — "Bystanders"

This live cut from Moses Sumney is an incredible showcase of the Asheville, North Carolina singer/ songwriter's vocals, which are piercing, alien, and unlike anyone else currently working.

Erika De Casier — "Polite – Mura Masa Remix"

Mura Masa turns this highlight from Erika De Casier's Sensational into a thumping, bass-heavy house track that recalls Kaytranada and Janet Jackson in equal measure.

