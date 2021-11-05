It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Slayyyter & Big Freedia — "Stupid Boy"

Is that the iconic sound of a "Heads Will Roll (A-Trax Remix)" sample that I hear? Even if it isn't, Slayyyter and Big Freedia's new collab conjures sweet, Red Bull-scented memories of raucous early-2010s dancefloors all the same.

Charli XCX, Christine and the Queens & Caroline Polachek — "New Shapes"

In contrast to the witchy, Weeknd-indebted bent of "Good Ones," "New Shapes" is all 1975-style heartbreak. "New Shapes" is a perfect sequel to "Gone," Charli and Chris' last collaboration — it's wounded and impressionistic while maintaining a sharp edge.

Snail Mail — "Glory"

"Glory" might be one of the tracks on Snail Mail's new album, Valentine, that's most reminiscent of her debut, but that doesn't mean it's old news — the anxious, stripped-back slow-build track shows just how much Lindsay Jordan's songwriting has grown.

Harvey Sutherland — "Jouissance"

Despite its name, "Jouissance," the latest from Melbourne-based producer Harvey Sutherland, is a total nail biter — a Kraut-y disco track that builds to a minimal, but frenetic peak.

Jenny Lewis — "Puppy and a Truck"

There's never been a more Jenny Lewis line than the one that opens her new single, "Puppy and a TruckL" "My forties are kickin' my ass, and handin' 'em to me in a margarita glass..." Echoing the rhythm and melody of her Voyager highlight, "Late Bloomer," it's a charming ode to still being a little helpless and weird, at every stage of life.

Lil Uzi Vert — "Demon High"

As ever, the new Lil Uzi Vert song could have been a hit on 2000s pop-punk radio as much as it could on 2020s rap radio. That's part of the charm — "Demon High" is nostalgia and futurism all at once.

Katy B — "Lay Low"

This carefree, funky new song from Katy B is totally vintage, a sultry party track from the 2010s' queen of sultry party tracks.

Omar Apollo & Kali Uchis — "Bad Life"

Omar Apollo and Kali Uchis' new collab is as heartbroken and croon-y as one might expect, an anthem for sadly lounging by the pool and looking exquisite while you do it.

Diana Ross — "I Still Believe"

This new Diana Ross track, produced by Jack Antonoff, is exactly what we needed from the boss' new album, Thank You — a sleek disco song that doesn't try to hide her voice behind layers of autotune or melodyne.

Chastity Belt — "Fear"

Finally, new Chastity Belt music — it's been a long time coming and totally worth the wait, and hopefully anticipates a new record. "Fear" is a dirge that manages to stay melodically distinct, the kind of feat only Chazzy Belt could achieve.

Photo courtesy of Nick Little

