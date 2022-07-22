It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Shygirl — "Coochie (a bedtime story)"

Shygirl’s ode to coochie forgoes club influence in favor of something softer and sweeter. Built around a pastel synth pulse and her typically gossamer vocals, it’s a gorgeous change of pace.

Jessie Ware — "Free Yourself"

Jessie Ware links up with Stuart Price — producer of Madonna’s immortal Confessions on a Dancefloor — for “Free Yourself,” a gleaming dancefloor banger that modernizes the sound of What’s Your Pleasure while still feeling ecstatic and timeless.

Deaton Chris Anthony — "Behind The Lockers With Hunter"

The springy “Behind The Lockers With Hunter” finds Deaton Chris Anthony reminiscing about the torturous nature of high school romances with all his usual weirdness and wit.

Japanese Breakfast & So!YoON! — "Be Sweet - Korean Version"

Japanese Breakfast caps off her breakout Jubilee era with a Korean rendition of “Be Sweet.” This full-circle version of the song still hits as much as it did a year ago.

Billie Eilish — "TV"

This cut from Billie Eilish’s new Guitar Songs single is quiet but politically raw, referencing the recent Depp/Heard trial as well as the overturning of Roe v. Wade. It harkens back to her spare, early singles, as well as modern folk luminaries like Phoebe Bridgers.

Megan Thee Stallion & Future — "Pressurelicious"

Megan Thee Stallion’s first collaboration with Future is simmering and saucy, a future club anthem that finds Future dropping his usual laconic flow in favor of something faster.

Magdalena Bay — "Chaeri – Danny L Harle Remix"

Danny L Harle’s rework of Magdalena Bay’s “Chaeri” is muscular and reedy all at once, turning the song’s verses into a Two Shell-style subliminal workout.

Genesis Owusu — "GTFO"

Genesis Owusu’s first song since the wild success of his debut album Smiling With No Teeth changes the pace of things, somehow playing fast and slow all at once.

Fazerdaze — "Come Apart"

New Zealand’s Fazerdaze is finally back with new music in the form of the punchy, acerbic “Come Apart,” a driving rock song that builds to a chorus that’s hard not to scream along with.

Flo Milli & Rico Nasty — “Pay Day”

Flo Milli and Rico Nasty link up on “Pay Day,” an ode to making your own money and not relying on a man for anything. As you can expect, it’s a catchy, delightfully emasculating piece of pop-rap.