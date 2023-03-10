Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Róisín Murphy and DJ Koze — "CooCool"

The brilliant first single from Róisín Murphy’s forthcoming album, produced by DJ Koze, floats along like a summer breeze, its warm, crackling energy a perfect tonic for winter doldrums.

Fever Ray — "Even It Out"

Fever Ray goes full Lydia Tár mode on "Even It Out," threatening to murder her child’s high school bully and calling him out by name. That’s fucking cool.

Miley Cyrus — "River"

This highlight from Miley’s new album Endless Summer Vacation is salacious as much as it is sweet, with Miley turning fantasies of settling down into a luxurious, energetic disco track.

Christine and the Queens — "To be honest"

This immaculate taste of Christine and the Queens’ new triple album is sumptuously produced and, despite its low-key atmosphere, something of an earworm.

JGrrey and Kojey Radical — "May"

This tribute to a friend gone too soon, featuring stalwart British rapper Kojey Radical, is lush and moving, its ingratiating boom-bap beat a perfect contrast to JGrrey’s silky vocal.

Torren Foot and Azealia Banks — "New Bottega"

It may not be the brilliant, hard-hitting mix that leaked last year — and its release alone may be mired in controversy, as indicated by Azealia’s Instagram stories — but "New Bottega" is still an absolute killer, one of Azealia’s best, hardest-hitting singles in years.

Jonathan Bree, Princess Chelsea and Nile Rodgers — "Miss You"

This gorgeously morose disco track from Jonathan Bree and Princess Chelsea puts pure misery up in neon lights, its brilliantly sad lyrics playing into a long tradition of mournful bangers.

bar italia — "Nurse!"

Hypey London band bar italia, previously signed to Dean Blunt's World Music, return with "Nurse!" — a grimy, uncomfortable post-punk track that makes good on the hype.

JELEEL! with Armani White — "GNARLY!"

Impossibly buff young rapper JELEEL! has a slow, deliberate flow and a razor-sharp wit; both are at their best on this new song with Armani White.

Véyah — "Better Than The Boys"

Eighteen-year-old R&B singer Véyah makes a big impact on "Better Than The Boys," a braggadocious and sleekly produced song that recalls the genre's early-aughts heyday.