It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Normani & Cardi B — "Wild Side"
In Normani's first big solo single since the epochal "Motivation," she proves just why we've been hanging on for so long, with a song that's stylish, sophisticated and extraordinarily glamorous.
Caroline Polachek — "Bunny Is a Rider"
Caroline Polachek's new single is candy-coated PC Music reggaeton, a pop song that's effervescent and unforgettable even in its lyrical darkness.
Solo Career — "Movie"
The debut single from Sydney's Solo Career is hazy and alluring, recalling deadpan pop stars like Sky Ferreira and Chromatics in its garish neon tones and memorable vocal melody.
Sigrid — "Mirror – Kelly Lee Owens Remix"
The ever-great Kelly Lee Owens gives Sigrid's latest track a high-energy remake in the style of last year's "Melt." It's a perfect pairing.
HAIM — "Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache"
HAIM take it back to the R&B pop of their first record for "Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache," a song with a mouthful of a title that goes down real easy.
Clairo — "Bambi"
Clairo embraces lush '70s singer-songwriter stylings on her sophomore record, and it's never more gorgeous than on opener "Bambi."
Lala Lala — "DIVER"
The first single from Lala Lala's forthcoming third album is bright and anthemic, baroque in a way her music hasn't necessarily been before, while still retaining the indelible songwriting and distinctive production of 2018's The Lamb; "DIVER" introduces us to I Want The Door To Open in beautiful, memorable fashion.
Logic1000 — "YourLove"
Another outright banger from Sydney's Logic1000. With dancing with other people back on the cards, heaters like "YourLove" are in short supply.
Yves Tumor — "Crushed Velvet"
"Crushed Velvet" might be Yves Tumor's most accessible single to date, a song that would have sounded unfathomably melodic and pop-indebted even a few years ago; recalling early-2000s indie, it's a total trip.
Kevin Abstract — "Slugger (feat. $NOT & slowthai)"
Kevin Abstract goes old-school on this sample-heavy new solo track, which is weird, sleazy, and incredibly vibey.
