It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Normani & Cardi B — "Wild Side"

In Normani's first big solo single since the epochal "Motivation," she proves just why we've been hanging on for so long, with a song that's stylish, sophisticated and extraordinarily glamorous.

Caroline Polachek — "Bunny Is a Rider"

Caroline Polachek's new single is candy-coated PC Music reggaeton, a pop song that's effervescent and unforgettable even in its lyrical darkness.

Solo Career — "Movie"

The debut single from Sydney's Solo Career is hazy and alluring, recalling deadpan pop stars like Sky Ferreira and Chromatics in its garish neon tones and memorable vocal melody.

Sigrid — "Mirror – Kelly Lee Owens Remix"

The ever-great Kelly Lee Owens gives Sigrid's latest track a high-energy remake in the style of last year's "Melt." It's a perfect pairing.

HAIM — "Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache"

HAIM take it back to the R&B pop of their first record for "Cherry Flavored Stomach Ache," a song with a mouthful of a title that goes down real easy.

Clairo — "Bambi"

Clairo embraces lush '70s singer-songwriter stylings on her sophomore record, and it's never more gorgeous than on opener "Bambi."

Lala Lala — "DIVER"

The first single from Lala Lala's forthcoming third album is bright and anthemic, baroque in a way her music hasn't necessarily been before, while still retaining the indelible songwriting and distinctive production of 2018's The Lamb; "DIVER" introduces us to I Want The Door To Open in beautiful, memorable fashion.

Logic1000 — "YourLove"

Another outright banger from Sydney's Logic1000. With dancing with other people back on the cards, heaters like "YourLove" are in short supply.

Yves Tumor — "Crushed Velvet"

"Crushed Velvet" might be Yves Tumor's most accessible single to date, a song that would have sounded unfathomably melodic and pop-indebted even a few years ago; recalling early-2000s indie, it's a total trip.

Kevin Abstract — "Slugger (feat. $NOT & slowthai)"