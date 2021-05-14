It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Nicki Minaj — "Itty Bitty Piggy"

For many, "Itty Bitty Piggy" was the first time they were introduced to the force that would become Nicki Minaj. There's a frissive, elating thrill hearing these Beam Me Up Scotty songs again, with the benefit of hindsight.

Not Waving & Marie Davidson — "Hold On"

The early centerpiece of Not Waving's new album is this touching Marie Davidson collab, which espouses the value and power of friendship. Cheesy? A little — but also extremely touching.

Skrillex, Starrah & Four Tet — "Butterflies"

Skrillex has become one of electronic music's most interesting collaborators, and this euphoric collaboration with Starrah and Four Tet is proof of that.

The Goon Sax — "In The Stone"

One of my favorite ever songs by one of my favorite ever bands. The walloping, rhythmic thrum of this song is unparalleled in The Goon Sax's catalogue, and it portends good things for Mirror II.

Emma Rena — "Your Best Friend Sucks"

This piece of post-SZA indie-R&B is a sublime, sweet kiss-off, its noodling, unadorned guitar providing perfectly subtle backing for Emma Rena's powerful vocal.

Jennifer Loveless — "In 10,000 Places"

Jennifer Loveless follows up the blissful techno of her Water EP with this contribution to Jayda G's absolutely stacked DJ Kicks entry. The weather has cooled in Loveless' hometown of Melbourne, but "In 10,000 Places" is pure heater.

Erika de Casier — "Busy"

"Busy" is Erika de Casier at her absolute best: fun and totally weird, while still being one of the better pop songs you'll hear this year.

Miiesha — "Damaged"

While Miiesha's debut mined classic sounds to assert her history and future, this new single is thoroughly modern, a sleek new direction for the ascendant songwriter.

Jorja Smith and Shaybo — "Bussdown"

This highlight from Jorja Smith's new record is a dance track that fits the EP's more serious tone — it's like hearing a dembow hit from another room.

Nap Eyes — "Thank You"

"Thank You" is a plainspoken, endearing highlight from Nap Eyes' new EP — few are better than them at this Clean-esque jangle sound, and "Thank You" proves why.