It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Miss Madeline — "Lovesick"

Miss Madeline's perky new single is a Eurodance throwback that nods to icons of the form like Cascada and Aqua, complete with an anthemic "woah-oh-oh" chorus.

Sky Ferreira — "Don’t Forget"

Sky Ferreira’s long-awaited Masochism single is moody as hell and catchy as shit — a defiant taste of her nine-years-in-the-making sophomore record that’s a marked change from 2018’s "Downhill Lullaby."

Calvin Harris — "Potion (with Dua Lipa & Young Thug)"

Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 2 exists, and it features Dua Lipa and Young Thug! The sequel to Calvin Harris' star-studded Funk Wav Bounces enters the world led by “Potion," a funky piece of dance-pop that finds Dua and Thugger dancing across Harris’ weightless beat.

Gia Woods — "Hello"

Gia Woods’ new single is a bitchy, glitchy piece of glam-pop, its funky electronic production perfectly underscoring Woods’ breathy, bratty vocal performance.

M.I.A. — "The One"

M.I.A. is back! Her first single as a born-again Christian is "The One," a sing-songy introduction to her new album, MATA, that’s carefree and perfect for the start of summer.

Planet 1999 — "dune"

PC Music’s most interesting signees have released "dune," an icy, rhythmic pop track led by the gossamer vocals of lead singer Caro. Lovelorn but driving, it’s the kind of subtle earworm we’ve come to expect from the group.

Mura Masa — "blessing me (with Pa Salieu and Skillibeng)"

The new single from Mura Masa’ Demon Time is sultry and strange, a glossy R&B track that feels destined for a lot of 2 AM dancefloors in the future.

Empress Of — "Dance For You"

Empress Of’s new single, produced with BJ Burton, follows in the footsteps of “Save Me" — a sublime, floor-filling disco track that takes its cues from emotional club heroes like Robyn and Annie, and foregrounds Empress Of’s typically defiant vocals.

Daphni — "Cherry"

Dan Snaith has revived his Daphni alias for this off-kilter techno track — a minimal heater that feels like it’s been ripped apart and glued back together inside out.

Tate McRae — "Don’t Come Back"

Tate McRae has released her debut album, I used to think I could fly, and “Don’t Come Back” is a clear standout — a simmering kiss-off that builds from an acoustic intro into something rhythmic and punchy.