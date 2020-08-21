Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. 2020 has proven that, even in the face of hundreds of crises, there's little that can stop artists the world over from releasing hits week-in, week-out. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Melanin — Michael Brun & Kah-Lo

Summer may nearly be over in the States, but Kah-Lo isn't ready to let it go yet: the Nigerian star's new track "Melanin" is a celebration of the best moments of the season, and should ideally be heard outdoors, in the sun, with a cold drink in hand.

the lakes — Taylor Swift

Taylor's saved the best for last: this bonus track from her surprise album folklore is a stunner, one of the most brutally personal songs she's released in a long time.

Envious — Aluna

The latest single from Aluna's debut solo album Renaissance is the kind of unimpeachable dance music she made her name on: a slow-burn, club-ready track designed to get stuck in your head for days.

Romance at the Petrol Station — Pop Filter

"Romance at the Petrol Station," a rose-tinted highlight of Pop Filter's debut album Banksia, is actually a cover of a Stolen Violin song. Still, it's one of a kind with the wistful, beautiful pop songs that populate the rest of the album — a vivid, romantic vignette that Pop Filter make feel like a classic.

STUD — Troye Sivan

Troye Sivan's "STUD" is the outfit you can wear from the day party to the night party without having to change a thing; seamlessly gliding from featherweight pop song to dirty house track, it's versatile and beautiful.

99% Angel (Oh Boy Remix) — Theia

Oh Boy makes the title track of Theia's 99% Angel EP twice as long and twice as wild, which means that, by the law of mathematics, it's twice as good.

Baby — Madison Beer

The harp that underscores Madison Beer's latest single gives it an enviable 2000s feel, like a lost Pussycat Dolls or Gwen Stefani track. It is, obviously, sublime.

Kind Hearts — Spike Fuck & The Slingers

Rick Owens muse Spike Fuck continues her foray into country — which, for the record, began before "Old Town Road" — with "Kind Hearts," a sweet, lovelorn duet with The Slingers.

Save The Day (with Lauryn Hill) - 2020 — Mariah Carey

This long-lost Mariah Carey track — which samples Ms. Lauryn Hill — was worth the wait, a classic Mariah gem that gets us very excited for October's Mariah rarities compilation.

Full Circle (feat. The Firm, AZ, Foxy Brown & Cormega) — Nas

Foxy Brown's appearance on Nicki Minaj's 2018 track, "Coco Chanel," introduced a new generation of rap fans to the iconic rapper. Now, she's continuing her career renaissance, reviving the spirit of Chyna Doll for this feature on Nas' King's Disease.