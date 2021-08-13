It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Lizzo — “Rumors (feat. Cardi B)” Lizzo's first new single since 2019 is a wild ride: an infectious, ebullient pop track that plays hilariously off her newfound celebrity. The only person who could possibly match that energy is Cardi B and the result is an instant entry into each woman's catalog of greatest hits.

Katy B — “Under My Skin” Katy B is back, and better than ever. After a five year hiatus, there's still nobody that really does it like her, and "Under My Skin" is hopefully just the tip of the iceberg.

Joel Corry & Jax Jones — “OUT OUT (feat. Charli XCX & Saweetie)” Charli has no shortage of party anthems, but you can always do with one more: "OUT OUT," with Joel Corry, Jax Jones and Saweetie is an old-school, early 2010s-style EDM track that celebrates post-pandemic partying.

WizKid — “Essence (feat. Justin Bieber & Tems)” "Essence," a highlight of WizKid's Made In Lagos and a wonderful showcase for the underrated Nigerian star Tems, gets a high-profile remix courtesy of Justin Bieber that retains all the charm and ease of the original.

DJ Seinfeld & Stella Explorer — “She Loves Me” DJ Seinfeld's latest track is a heady trip to space, a collaboration with Stella Explorer that's inquisitive and hazy.

spill tab — “Indecisive (feat. Tommy Genesis)” LA-based artist spill tab links up with fetish rap queen Tommy Genesis on "Indecisive", a frenetic 2-step inflected track that showcases the best of both musicians.

Pictureplane — “Dopamine (Negative Gemini Remix)” Pictureplane's "Dopamine" gets a slow-building, acid-y remix from vaporwave icon Negative Gemini; it's a match made in heaven.

Related | This Brooklyn DJ Is Creating the Nightlife He Wants to See tn the World

Phoebe Bridgers — “Nothing Else Matters” Phoebe Bridgers' cover of Metallica's "Nothing Else Matters" is a haunting piano ballad that shows off her versatility, and the dramatic intensity of the original song.

Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine — “Back To Oz” Sufjan and Angelo De Augustine's new record is an album about popular films; "Back To Oz", about The Wizard of Oz, is a warm-toned, classic-feeling Sufjan track that ramps up excitement for the full album.

Elton John & Dua Lipa — “Cold Heart (PNAU Remix)” Dua Lipa and Sir Elton's new track is a cool-tinted mashup that pairs Lipa's husky, club-ready vocal with iconic John lyrics — think of it as a glitzy passing of the baton.