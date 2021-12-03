It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Leyla Blue, Baby Tate & REI AMI — "HOT ONE"

The slinky, ultra-rhythmic “HOT ONE” is a glorious throwback to the golden era of mid-2000s pop, a series of ingratiating clicks, pops and whirrs underscoring Leyla Blue's unforgettable chorus ("Chill, I ain't got none/ But if I'm gonna be a mess, I'm a hot one"). Gilded with a Baby Tate verse, it’s hard to resist.

Kim Petras — "Coconuts"

Bawdy and brilliant, “Coconuts” is Kim Petras in fine form, a goofy piece of synth-pop that redraws the world at her own ridiculous scale in her own dayglow-neon color palette.

Grimes — "Player of Games"

Grimes’ first single on Columbia Records is appropriately huge, a widescreen EDM track co-produced with pop hitmaker Illangelo. It bodes well for her first true pop star era.

Monaleo — "We Not Humping"

Monaleo wrote on Instagram that this song will be her biggest yet, and listening to the fast-paced, breakneck insanity of the whole affair, it’s hard to disagree.

Phoebe Bridgers — "Day After Tomorrow"

Phoebe Bridgers does justice to this Christmas Tom Waits cover, turning it into a track that could easily fit on one of her solo albums.

Arca — "Senorita"

It’s hard to pick one highlight from the many albums Arca released this week, but “Senorita” might be it, a pure distillation of Arca’s art to date.

Ariana Grande & Kid Cudi — "Just Look Up"

This might be a joke song from a Netflix movie, but it’s hard to pass up listening to Ariana Grande and Kid Cudi just sing for a few minutes, right?

Shawn Mendes — "It’ll Be Okay"

Every great breakup deserves a great breakup track, and now the disbandment of the Shawn/ Camila union brings us “It’ll Be Okay,” a low-key banger.

Wet Leg — "Too Late Now"

Post-punk upstarts Wet Leg continue to impress with “Too Late Now,” the simmering first taste of their forthcoming debut album.

Tierra Whack — "Stand Up"

Tierra Whack is back with a new EP of rap songs, appropriately titled Rap? “Stand Up” is a knockout from the form-breaking musician.