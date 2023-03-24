Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Lana Del Rey — "Fishtail"

For my money, this is one of the best – if not the best – cut from Lana Del Rey’s sublime ninth album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd. Although it has the hazed-out, psychedelic tenor of an Ultraviolence cut, its alienation is ratcheted up with washes of acidic, fragmented autotune – a cannily destabilizing production choice.

NEW YORK — "night n day"

This extremely ungoogleable duo is one of my favorite new acts to have emerged last year – don’t sleep on their debut album No Sleep Til NY – and “night n day” retains the disorienting atmosphere of that record: It sounds like your sleep paralysis demon dressed up in its most glittery club outfit and decided to have a night on the town.

BIA and Timbaland — "I'M THAT BITCH"

Although drill isn’t BIA’s main mode, she sounds great over this sleek, sinewy drill beat, proving just how far she can expand her aesthetic horizons without losing a sense of her identity.

Rosalía and Rauw Alejandro — "BESO"

Aside from the very splashy real-life metanarrative of this song – Rauw and Rosalía announced their engagement in the song’s video – this is a gorgeously romantic opener to the pair’s sublime new joint EP RR.

Shygirl and Björk — "Woe (I See It From Your Side)"

Björk totally makes this Shygirl track her own, retaining the song’s breathy, industrial atmosphere while ratcheting up the song’s tension and alienesque cast.

Mega Bog — "Love Is"

Mega Bog, aka Erin Birgy, gets an assist from Westerman on this vast, skyward-looking synth-pop track, a song that places the inquisitive, wide-eyed Birgy firmly at the center of the dance floor.

JPEGMAFIA and Danny Brown — "Steppa Pig"

Although much of JPEGMafia and Danny Brown’s new collab album Scaring the Hoes is an abrasive, spectacular adrenaline rush, there’s also an intricacy and grandiosity to the production that shines through — "Steppa Pig" is a perfect example.

Daft Punk with Todd Edwards — "The Writing of Fragments of Time"

This cut from the new Random Access Memories 10th-anniversary box set is, like the immortal “Giorgio by Moroder," a song about the making of a song – a kind of documentary in the form of a sublime disco track.

yunè pinku — "Sports"

Another sleek, stylish heater from Yunè Pinku: “Sports” is as vaporous as it is embodied, somehow existing in two states of matter at once. It’s an ingratiating, sing-songy teaser for her new EP Babylon IX.

Flo Milli with Monaleo and Gloss Up — "Bed Time"

Emasculation-rap dream team Flo Milli and Monaleo reunite on this hard-as-nails new track that recalls 2000s classics. As ever, this track is a wealth of perfect one-liners — the "shout out to Santa" burn might be my favorite.