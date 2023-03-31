Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Jenny Lewis — "Psychos"

The latest single from Jenny Lewis’ new album Joy’All is boilerplate stuff, when it comes to the themes of her music — it’s about dating some psychopath, feeling sad and wearing it with a smile and so on — and, four years on from her career-best On The Line, she’s sounding better than ever.

Big Freedia — "Central City Freestyle"

The queen of bounce goes extremely hard on this brash, abrasive freestyle, a Gold Glove-produced track that’s pummelling and exhilarating.

Polo Perks — "ALLYNDALE DR"

A rap song that samples Alex G’s “Gretel” shouldn’t work, but it does in the hands of Polo Perks, who seamlessly incorporates the indie staple into his world.

Ric Wilson, Chromeo, A-Trak and Felicia Douglass – "Everyone Moves to LA"

A highlight from Ric Wilson’s sleek, indulgently funky new album, “Everyone Moves To LA” makes marvelous use of the great Dirty Projectors member Felicia Douglass.

Jessy Lanza – "Don't Leave Me Now"

Frenetic, high-octane club music from the now Los Angeles-based Canadian. Written after she was nearly hit by a car, it pulls her into the zone of summer festival favorites like Overmono and Bicep, in a good way.

Tyler, The Creator — "DOGTOOTH"

The lead single from Call Me If You Get Lost: The Estate Sale is playful, sexy and a little ridiculous, which is a sweet spot for Tyler.

boygenius — "Anti-Curse"

The best song from boygenius' long-awaited debut album The Record is this Julien Baker solo number, a grungy track about nearly drowning that’s witty and verbose.

felicita with Caroline Polachek — "Spalarkle (Alys)"

Underrated PC Music signee Felicita returns with this chaotic new single featuring Caroline Polachek, a song that manages to sound primal and candy-coated at the same time.

Jisoo — "FLOWER"

Jisoo’s long-awaited solo single is here, and it’s a pretty, plushly produced showcase of her clarion voice and eminent charisma.

Two Shell — "✨mum is calling✨"

It may be built on a slightly cloying concept (a fake iPhone alert voice-over) but “✨mum is calling✨” is still fun as hell, a slippery bass track that’s constantly in a state of metamorphosis.