Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Isabella Lovestory — "Latina"

This new single from rising Honduran musician Isabella Lovestory is witty but sneakily empowering, playing as, in her words, "a commentary on the tokenizing of Latinidad."

100 gecs — "Dumbest Girl Alive"

The opening track of 100 gecs' new album is a hard-shredding, brilliantly silly rock song, foregrounding 10,000 gecs' pivot to '90s-style rock.

Doechii with Kodak Black — "What It Is (Block Boy)"

Sampling the iconic "No Scrubs," Doechii links up with Kodak Black to show off her immaculate pipes and her incredible, overflowing charisma.

Siena Liggins — "3 Bad"

Up-and-coming hyperpop singer Siena Liggins returns with this playful, immediate new single, a breakup track that still has a brilliant sense of fun.

Lana Del Rey — "The Grants"

Lana unearths her family history on this gorgeous, moving ballad, the opener to her hugely-anticipated new album Did you know that there’s a tunnel under Ocean Blvd.

Tei Shi — "MONA LISA"

Tei Shi’s radiant new single is ever-so elegant and brilliantly written, a deft pop song that’s sensitive in its outlook but never anything less than emphatic.

Ryan Beatty — "Ribbons"

The first single from Ryan Beatty’s new album Calico is a delicate, generous ballad, built around a word of powerful affirmation: "It’s brave to be nothing to no one at all."

Snakehips with Tkay Maidza — "Show Me The Money"

Snakehips links up with the incredible Tkay Maidza on this sinewy dance track, a change of pace for Maidza that shows off her talent for shape-shifting.

Sabrina Carpenter — "Feather"

This elegant kiss-off is unbothered and kind of bitchy, but it never lets its sense of snark overwhelm proceedings. It confirms that Sabrina Carpenter is, undeniably, the Best New Pop Star.

Phoenix and Clairo — "After Midnight"

Clairo’s delicate, dulcet vocal tone sounds perfect duetting with the wiry voice of Thomas Mars on this remix of Phoenix’s Alpha Zulu highlight.