It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Ethel Cain — "American Teenager"

Ethel Cain is in it to win it. "American Teenager," the magnificent latest single from her forthcoming debut album, is as hooky and soaring as anything in the Hot 100 right now. Fearless vibes!

EASYFUN — "Audio"

EASYFUN’s long-awaited return single, "Audio," is an ebullient, ecstatic banger — exactly the kind of return we were expecting from PC Music’s most underrated star.

Pusha T — "Brambleton"

There’s something about hearing Pusha T produced by Pharrell Williams that just hits the spot, you know? The opener to Pusha’s new record recalls all the best Clipse tracks, and that’s a precious thing.

The Weeknd — "Out of Time - KAYTRANADA Remix"

KAYTRANADA gives The Weeknd’s "Out of Time" his gorgeously weightless treatment, turning a heartbroken banger into something ethereal and strange.

Pinkpantheress & WILLOW — "Where you are"

Pinkpantheress’ new collab with WILLOW is as introspective and heartbroken as you’d want it to be — a 2-step banger that’s also like reading a page from someone’s journal.

King Gizzard & the Lizard Wizard — "Kepler-22b"

The jazzy "Kepler-22b" showcases all the hidden talents of King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — namely that they’ve got a dynamic, irrepressible pop instinct.

Monaleo & Flo Milli — "We Not Humping - Remix"

Two of rap’s best insult writers team up on "We Not Humping - Remix," a psychotically fun parade of misandrist tear-downs. Keep these lyrics in your back pocket next time a guy tries to play you.

Megan Thee Stallion — "Plan B"

“Plan B” is the Megan Thee Stallion reckoning track that’s been coming for a long time. A viscous, empowered takedown of men who did her wrong, “Plan B” is Megan at her absolute sharpest.

NO1-NOAH & Summer Walker — "Bonjour"

“Bonjour” is a sublime piece of post-Drake R&B — a simmering trap song that’s romantic and alienated in equal measure.

Chelsea Jade — "Best Behaviour"

Chelsea Jade’s new track is a radiant, reggaeton-influenced track that broadens her experimental palette into something sleek, accessible and deeply catchy. It’s another intriguing taste of her new album, Soft Spot.