It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Doja Cat & Ariana Grande — "I Don’t Do Drugs"

After their two blockbuster collaborations last year — "just like magic" and "34+35 remix" — Doja and Ariana are back together on "I Don't Do Drugs," and the combination's never felt sweeter.

Tyler, The Creator, Lil Uzi Vert & Pharrell — "JUGGERNAUT"

Three of the world's iconic weirdo rappers together on one track at last. "JUGGERNAUT" is the undisputed highlight of Tyler's newly released CALL ME IF YOU GET LOST, a total show of power from himself, Uzi and Pharrell.

Sam Gendel, Sam Wilkes & Daniel Aged — "COLD POCKET"

The new track from Sam Gendel and Sam Wilkes, this time with lauded session player Daniel Aged, is almost like a muffled, confused dance track. It's an easy one to get lost in (in a good way.)

Sugababes — "Same Old Story — Blood Orange Remix"

Who better than Dev Hynes to reinterpret the Sugababes for a new generation? Celebrating their 20th anniversary just a year late, "Same Old Story Remix" proves that their hooks have withstood the test of time.

Big flav, Floating Points & Mount Kimbie — "DOWNTOWN"

Floating Points and Mount Kimbie switch gears into IDM on Big flav's heart-racing "DOWNTOWN," a perfect 3 AM floor-filler.

Ashnikko & Princess Nokia — "Slumber Party (Kero Kero Bonito Remix)"

When it comes to outsized aesthetics, it's hard to beat Ashnikko, so who better than Kero Kero Bonito to turn her twisted "Slumber Party" into even more of a surreal, candy-coated wonderland?

The Veronicas — "Jealous"

The Veronicas have still got it — their latest single "Jealous" is resonant, a little weird and totally unforgettable, as is their prerogative.

Related | Checking Up on The Veronicas

Miley Cyrus — "Nothing Else Matters"

Miley flips this Metallica track into something that would feel right at home on Plastic Hearts. She's becoming something of a covers queen, and it's easy to see why.

Tirzah — "Tectonic"

The latest single from Tirzah's forthcoming Colourgrade is just as elemental and weird as the last, and piques interest for the enigmatic Londoner's second outing even more.

Angelique Kidjo & Sampa the Great — "Free & Equal"

This highlight from Angelique Kidjo's resplendent Mother Nature gets a wonderful assist from the ever-underrated Sampa The Great. Could you ask for anything more?