It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

daine — "boys wanna text (feat. ericdoa)"

daine's latest, produced by 100 gecs' Dylan Brady, is gleaming and glamorous — the kind of aloof, phone-centric banger that would make her mentor Charli XCX proud.

Erika de Casier — "Polite"

"Polite," a highlight of Erika de Casier's stunning second album Sensational, is witty and weird, adding a touch of Air-style lounge to her already-distinct aesthetic.

Regard, Troye Sivan & Tate McRae — "You"

"You" is debonair and brilliant — a glamorous, moderate heartbreak that just feels exquisite. Troye Sivan and Tate McRae make perfect foils, equally forlorn players in Regard's airy, '80s-leaning production.

Fred again.. — "Angie (I’ve Been Lost)"

Angie McMahon and Fred again.. make for a strangely perfect pairing on "I've Been Lost". Fred again..'s lived-in environments feel decidedly of-a-piece with McMahon's folk impressionism.

Rina Sawayama — "Chosen Family (with Elton John)"

Sure, this remix of "Chosen Family" probably didn't need to exist — the original is already great — but this symbolic passing of the baton by Sir Elton is touching and beautiful.

Ethel Cain — "Unpunishable"

Equal parts Sky Ferreira and Lil Peep, Ethel Cain's latest is tortured and horrifically cool — a caterwauling epic that feels like a sibling of Lana Del Rey's noisy sophomore record Ultraviolence.

Maple Gilder — "Swimming"

Maple Gilder's new single isn't rushed and doesn't come on too strong; instead, it takes a breath and a beat where needed, and it all the more sublime for it.

Chase Icon — "I’m Perfect"

Breakbeats and passive-aggressive whispers about on Chase Icon's wild, wonderful new single. "Listen, it's not my fault that I'm the standard" might be one of the best spoken-word interludes of the past few years. As someone who's perfect, something about this song just hits home!

Tirzah — "Send Me"

I'm surprised every time I hear this patient, tumbling Tirzah track. A mile away from her last record, it's a hypnotic taste of things to come.

Madeline — "Emergency Snack"

The swelling, heart-racing "Emergency Snack" is shimmering and gorgeous — an introverted pop song painted in neons.