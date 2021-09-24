It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Coco & Clair Clair — "TBTF"

Atlanta's ultra-glamorous indie-pop queens Coco & Clair Clair have returned with "TBTF," another sublimely plush record produced with meltycanon. Their debut album can't come fast enough.

Kate NV — "Telefon - Instrumental"

Kate NV's new instrumental version of Room For The Moon is far from just a fans-only curio, and this version of "Telefon" is proof — there's so much to find in these new vocal-less takes.

Miss Madeline — "Lullaby"

Miss Madeline's new single "Lullaby" is thee premier pop girl anthem: "I'm coming to terms with being perceived as heartless, ruthless, and realizing it goes hand in hand with being the 'life of the party' and a 'money machine'," she said of the song in a statement. In a word: iconic!

Parquet Courts — "Black Widow Spider"

Parquet Courts are returning with a rhythmic, muscular new record. "Black Widow Spider" moves fast and doesn't pull punches, setting an appealing tone for the new album.

cupcakKe — "Marge Simpson"

cupcakKe doesn't do things by half, and "Marge Simpson" is a wonderfully ludicrous affair, complete with a video where cupcakKe dresses up as Marge herself.

BTS & Coldplay — "My Universe"

"My Universe" is a bridging of generations, one colossal band extending an olive branch to another. As with everything BTS does, it's heartfelt, effusive and so sweet.

Princess Nokia & Yung Baby Tate — "Boys Are From Mars"

After releasing two records last year, Princess Nokia is back with a slammer featuring Yung Baby Tate that's as sleek and joyfully weird as you'd hope.

Let’s Eat Grandma — "Hall Of Mirrors"

Let's Eat Grandma returns with this glossy, propulsive '80s-indebted banger, which is faster and huger than anything the band's released thus-far.

Finneas — "A Little Closer"

Finneas shines on this version of "A Little Closer" from the Dear Evan Hansen soundtrack. It's a fun taste of music to tide fans over until the release of his new album, Optimist, next month.

Sufjan Stevens & Angelo De Augustine — "It’s Your Own Body And Mind"