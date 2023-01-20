Sound Off: 10 New Songs You Need to Hear Now

It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Club Eat — "Bubblegum"

The new track from Club Eat has a little bit of everything. It begins like a glamorous, high-camp '80s ballad before sliding into high-shine radio rock. It’s a disorientating mix of styles that’s witty and totally exhilarating.

Ice Spice with Lil Tjay — "Gangsta Boo"

New York's ascendant queen of drill released her debut EP today, and the clear highlight is this laid-back, summer-anthem-worthy, Lil Tjay collab — an easy and warm piece of pop-drill.

Yaeji — "For Granted"

Yaeji eschews her club roots for this sleek, softly lit electropop track — a bubbly rejoinder to toxic friends whose bright veneer hides a deep emotional core.

Kim Petras — "brrr"

Kim Petras veers fully into hyperpop on this chilly, metallic new club track, which nods to SOPHIE's legacy with alien synth sounds and a clattering, dancefloor-ready beat.

Kali Uchis — "I Wish you Roses"

"I Wish you Roses" finds Kali Uchis getting to the core of what she does best: writing luxurious, immaculately produced kiss-offs that sound like love songs.

A$AP Rocky — "Same Problems?"

A$AP Rocky pivots away from his usual boast-rapping to deliver a timely and thoughtful examination of death, paying tribute to rappers gone too early with style and grace.

Kelela — "Contact"

This skeletal drum-and-bass track is wistful and sexy, capturing the pure appeal of Kelela's music while adding an infectious new twist.

Leland — "Bad At Letting Go"

Renowned pop songwriter Leland returns with this crystal-clear piece of '80s-inspired pop, which features just the right amount of classic-hits schmaltz.

The Kid Laroi — "I Can’t Go Back To The Way It Was"

The lead-in to The Kid Laroi's new project is this emotional and soul-baring intro track, a surprisingly open ballad that unearths some of the young rapper's family history.

Arlo Parks — "Weightless"

Arlo Parks lets the light in on "Weightless," a thoughtful and expansive piece of pop music that brings the range of the young British star's music into full view.