It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Charli XCX — "Good Ones"

Pop Charli's back and she's dressed to kill. "Good Ones" is giving Eurythmics and The Weeknd in equal measure, and it's a portentous opening to Charli's new era.

Drake — "Fountains (with Tems)"

TEMS! It's incredible to see rising Nigerian alté star Tems finally get her due with this massive feature on "Fountains," a highlight from Drake's Certified Lover Boy. After a huge look on WizKid's "Essence" and its Justin Bieber remix, something this big was always bound to happen. The track that deserves its dues will always be her iconic heartbreak track "Damages," but until then, "Fountains" is a thrillingly big moment for a future superstar.

Tokischa & Rosalía — "Linda"

It's been a minute between drinks for Rosalía, but this collaboration with Dominican rapper Tokischa is a welcome return, seeing the Catalonian star attempting dembow for the first time, to wonderful results.

Mel Incarnate — "PUSH"

Mel Incarnate's new heater is an upbeat song about overcoming an anxiety attack — an introvert anthem whose sheen belies its serious, and inspirational, message.

Rico Nasty — "Magic (feat. BARKAA & MADAM3EMPRESS)"

Rico Nasty links with First Nations MCs BARKAA and MADAM3EMPRESS for this charged-up remix of her new song "Magic," and it's a thrill to hear the Baltimore legend pass the torch to two up-and-comers.

Mr. Twin Sister — "Polvo"

Mr. Twin Sister's new one is dancefloor-ready and dazzling, a continuation of the path they've been on for years that covers entirely new territory for the band and lead singer Andrea Estella.

Lady Gaga — "Sour Candy (with BLACKPINK) - Shygirl & Mura Masa Remix"

Shygirl adds her signature bawdiness to this high-octane reimagining from Dawn Of Chromatica. Shygirl and Gaga is a match made in heaven, so let's hope this is the first of many collaborations.

Solo Career — "Renaissance"

This melancholy, meditative new Solo Career track builds on the kraut-y chug of previous single "Movie" with piquant orchestral flourishes, swerving one way every time you expect it to go another.

Caribou — "You Can Do It"

Caribou hasn't made something this dancefloor-forward since his iconic "Can't Do Without You," and it's a treat to hear him back in this mode.

Little Simz & Obongjayar — "Point and Kill"