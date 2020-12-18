It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. 2020 has proven that, even in the face of hundreds of crises, there's little that can stop artists the world over from releasing hits week-in, week-out. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Caroline Polachek — "Breathless"

Caroline Polachek turns a '90s Corrs smash into the next big hyperpop single. Long a staple of her live sets, "Breathless" was worth the wait.

Taylor Swift — "ivy"

This ornate highlight of Taylor Swift's evermore finds her extending her vocal range and her songwriting craft to new heights.

Coco & Clair Clair — "Pop Star"

Coco & Clair Clair might be making fun of celebrity culture on "Pop Star," but it sure as hell feels like they're stars-in-waiting.

Maggie Rogers — "Celadon & Gold"

This more raw side of Maggie Rogers, a song from her pre-"Alaska" days, is beautiful and revealing of the music she would later make, a charming and homespun insight into her process.

Moses Sumney & Little Dragon — "The Other Lover"

Moses Sumney's voice feels built for Little Dragon's ornate, squelching funk. Give us a full album!

Related | Moses Sumney Is an Olympic Monument in Thom Browne

Slowthai — "Thoughts"

"Thoughts" is another introspective and intriguing cut from Slowthai's (extremely anticipated) new album.

Dua Lipa — "Fever (Oklou Remix)"

Marylou Mayniel, AKA Oklou, puts a distinctive and addictive spin on Dua's Future Nostalgia bonus track.

cupcakKe — "Gum"

Classic, dexterous raunch from rap's reigning queen of filth. "Gum" is about as good an early Christmas present as it gets.

Related | Women Have Always Rapped About Sex

ppcocaine — "S.L.U.T."

TikTok rap sensation ppcocaine gives all the messy girls of the world a fiery new anthem in "S.L.U.T."

Madlib — "Road Of The Lonely Ones"

The first single from Madlib and Four Tet's collab album is rich and spacious, a promising sign of things to come.