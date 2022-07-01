It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Cardi B, Lil Durk & Kanye West — "Hot Shit"

The new single from Cardi B’s much-anticipated sophomore record is the hard-as-nails "Hot Shit" — a collab with Lil Durk and Kanye West that eschews the sample drill of Cardi’s Kay Flock collab "Shake It" in favor of something icier.

Tiesto & Charli XCX — "Hot In It"

"Hot In It" is quintessential pregaming music — a ridiculously catchy song seemingly designed to be played over and over as the girls get ready to go out. It serves its function perfectly, and that’s a beautiful thing.

Cakes da Killa & Sevndeep — "Sip of My Sip"

Underground heroes Cakes da Killa and Sevndeep unite on "Sip of My Sip," a glamorous deep house cut inspired by a one night stand. It’s a slinky, seductive late-night banger.

Calvin Harris & 21 Savage — "New Money"

21 Savage and Calvin Harris work surprisingly well together: Harris' lush, '80s-inspired beat works perfectly under 21 verses that have a remarkable amount of drive, despite their laid-back tone.

Peach PRC — "Teenage Dirtbag"

Peach PRC has modernized "Teenage Dirtbag" for the TikTok era, recasting the entire thing in a wash of metallic pink. Keeping the song’s original pronouns, it’s a perfect end-of-pride-month throwback.

daine — "sleepwalking"

daine’s "sleepwalking" is awash in clouds of ambient haze: It’s an undeniably hooky song made vaporous and heady by how far removed its melody is from the centre of the frame.

Steve Lacy — "Bad Habit"

"Bad Habit" finds Steve Lacy in full yearning mode, the song's atonal jangle recalling classic '90s indie bands. Sundazed and unfussy, it’s a sweet new side of Lacy.

Superorganism, Stephen Malkmus, Gen Hoshino & Pi Ja Ma — "Into The Sun"

"Into The Sun" is so effusive and zany that it just shouldn’t work, but it somehow does — combining the unforgettable deadpan of Stephen Malkmus with the band’s melody-first fizz, it’s an ultra-concentrated ray of sun.

Snail Mail — "Feeling Like I Do"

Snail Mail makes Superdrag’s "Feeling Like I Do" feel entirely like her own — the song carries the same sense of romantic nihilism as her best songs do, making this a perfect cover/artist match.

Alice Longyu Gao, Oli Sykes — "Believe the Hype"

Alice Longyu Gao and Oli Sykes absolutely rage on "Believe The Hype" — a blown-out screamo-hyperpop track that descends into full-blown pandemonium.