It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. 2020 has proven that, even in the face of hundreds of crises, there's little that can stop artists the world over from releasing hits week-in, week-out. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Cardi B — WAP (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

Cardi B pulled out all the stops for her first single as a lead artist in nine goddamn months, a Megan Thee Stallion feature, an instantly iconic hook ("Get a bucket and a mop, that's a wet ass pussy!") and a surreal video among them. But really, everything you need to know about "WAP" is in Cardi's Instagram announcement for the video: "The song was so nasty that YouTube was like 'hold on, wait a minute, that song might be too goddamn nasty!'" Amen.

Tkay Maidza — My Flowers

Tkay Maidza's new EP, Last Year Was Weird Pt. 2, makes a compelling case for her as one of rap's most versatile young stars. On opener "My Flowers," she tries on about 10 different styles without ever sacrificing her personality.

Sean Nicolas Savage — I Believe In Everything

The weirdo mascot of the Montreal DIY scene returns with a sweet, earnest new ballad. Save this one for your next 2 AM meltdown.

Juice WRLD and The Weeknd — Smile

Each new Juice WRLD song reaffirms the tragedy of his passing. On "Smile," he holds his own in lockstep with The Weeknd, proving his chops even among one of pop's most distinctive stars.

Doja Cat — Freak

This SoundCloud loosie from last year just got an official release, and it's the perfect palate cleanser for the last few months of Doja Cat drama, reminding us just why we fell in love with her in the first place.

Greentea Peng — Hu Man

Nobody's doing it right now like British soul-pop singer Greentea Peng, and her luxuriant new single, "Hu Man," splits the difference between pop and bossa nova beautifully.

Troye Sivan — Rager teenager!

Troye Sivan's love letter to his teenage self is the perfectly wholesome remedy for what was a pretty dark week.

Cool Sounds — Alive

"Alive," by Melbourne-based country-pop band Cool Sounds, is a warm, blue-skies tonic, never rushing to reach its (very satisfying) destination.

FINNEAS — Break My Heart Again

This initially traditional-sounding ballad from FINNEAS has some tricks up its sleeve. Come for the masterful production work, stay for the twists.

Amine — Easy (feat. Summer Walker)