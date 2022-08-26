It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Elton John and Britney Spears, “Hold Me Closer”

Britney’s back! Her first song after being released from her years-long conservatorship is an ebullient, beachy dance update of some of Elton John’s biggest hits. It’s a celebratory comeback.

Julia Wolf, “Virginity”

“Virginity”, the latest single from Julia Wolf, is a dusty, oscillating pop song — the kind of tune that might play out of an ancient, carefully wound music box.

Alice Boman & Perfume Genius, “Feels Like A Dream”

Cult Swedish singer-songwriter Alice Boman has returned with “Feels Like A Dream”, a delicate, silken piano ballad featuring Perfume Genius. It’s equal parts Sufjan Stevens and Anna Domino.

Magdalena Bay, “All You Do”

Magdalena Bay channel Unknown Mortal Orchestra on “All You Do”, a soft, guitar-led new song from their forthcoming Mercurial World reissue. It’s a lush pop lullaby.

Ezra Collective & Sampa The Great, “Life Goes On”

Rising British jazz group Ezra Collective team up with Zambian firebrand Sampa The Great on “Life Goes On”, a sinewy piece of jazz-rap with an electric, unpredictable atmosphere.

SOYUZ & Kate NV, “I Knew It”

Kate NV links up with Belarusian collective on this sweet, delicate chanson, a song animated by trills of flute and a disarming, totally alluring airiness.

DJ Khaled, Future & SZA, “Beautiful”

Future and SZA sound totally at ease on “Beautiful”, a slick, end-of-summer R&B highlight from DJ Khaled’s latest album that’s breezy and unlaboured.

Julia Jacklin, “Be Careful With Yourself”

“Be Careful With Yourself” is a beautifully neurotic love song, a track about the feeling of falling in love with someone and realising that their wellbeing is suddenly inextricably tied to yours.

The National & Bon Iver, “Weird Goodbyes”

The National and Bon Iver’s new track moves at an easy clip — it’s an unassuming, but carefully assembled pop song powered by Matt Berninger’s understated vocal performance.

KYE, “Bossin”

KYE’s latest single is a glamorous house ode to doing and getting whatever the hell you want. It’s a slice of shiny, empowered dance music.