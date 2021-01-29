Fashion
It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Blu DeTiger — "Vintage"

Cut from the same cloth as Miley Cyrus' "Prisoner" albeit with a little Phoebe Bridgers thrown in for good measure, Blu DeTiger's "Vintage" is glamorous and emotive, and, with its sing-speak affectations and bubblegum chorus, feels totally unique.

Röyksopp & Robyn — "Monument (Olaf Dreijer Remix)"

One half of The Knife gives a bright, sprightly update to this all-time Robyn track with a years-late — but totally necessary — remix.

Selena Gomez & Rauw Alejandro — "Baila Conmigo"

Selena Gomez's Spanish-language album creeps closer with each passing week, and with each passing week I get hungrier for it.

Brent Faiyaz, DJ Dahi & Tyler, the Creator — "Gravity"

Tyler, the Creator dishes out a rare feature to this funky, lovelorn Brent Faiyaz song — the kind of track that would fit in well on his past two records.

Nasty Cherry — "Lucky"

Gilded, soaring '80s goodness from Nasty Cherry, Charli XCX's answer to the Spice Girls.

FKA twigs, Headie One, Fred again.. — "Don’t Judge Me"

One of the most tantalizing interludes on Headie One's record gets the full length treatment, and thank god for that!

Bree Runway — "ATM — BREEMIX / SOLO VERSION"

There have been many times when I've heard a Bree Runway song and thought, This could use like, twice as much Bree. Finally, my prayers have been answered!

serpentwithfeet — "Fellowship"

Twinkling and meditative, serpentwithfeet continues to prove themselves as one of their generation's most sensitive songwriters.

Porter Robinson — "Look At The Sky"

This is Porter Robinson at his most sparkling and uplifting. Sweet but never saccharine, it's proof his worn-in version of EDM still hasn't lost its magic.

Buzzy Lee — "Strange Town"

Sasha Spielberg and Nicolas Jaar make magic together. This is an electronic song with the warmth and resonance of a long-lost pop classic.

