It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj — "Blick Blick"

Young Soundcloud star Coi Leray links up with Mrs. Petty on this gleefully ridiculous rap track, a meeting of upstart and legend that’s absolutely equal to the sum of its parts.

Charli XCX — "Crash"

The opener to Charli XCX’s Crash is all-out new jack swing revival, a high-speed tone-setter that’s the perfect introduction to Charli’s most high-octane record yet.

ROSALÍA — "SAKURA"

The haunting, ghostly closer of ROSALÍA’s new album, Motomami, is a staggering display of her raw talent, a show of vocal prowess that’s incredible to behold.

Normani — "Fair"

The ultra-vulnerable "Fair," produced by HARV, showcases a side of Normani we haven’t seen before. It reveals the beating heart behind empowered anthems like "Motivation."

Sam Gendel & Antonia Cytrynowicz — "WONDERING, WAITING"

Sam Gendel’s first collaboration with 11-year-old Antonia Cytrynowicz is a spooky, totally enthralling piece of avant-pop, a track that feels like a lost-to-time curio dug out of someone’s vault.

Arcade Fire — "The Lightning II"

After the dense chin-stroking of Everything Now, it’s thrilling to hear Arcade Fire back into their heart-racing, pedal-to-the-metal anthem mode.

Jack J — "I Saw Fire"

A slightly more elliptical cut from Jack J’s forthcoming project than the previous single, “I Saw Fire” is non-linear and totally engrossing.

Oliver Sim — "Romance With A Memory"

Oliver Sim’s first solo single is chaotic and pulpy, a gorgeous showcase of a sensibility that’s entirely distinct from his work with The XX.

Machine Gun Kelly & Bring Me The Horizon — "Maybe"

Machine Gun Kelly cops a lot of flack for his pivot to emo, but this collab with Bring Me The Horizon proves he’s got the chops, and then some.

Yumi Zouma — "Astral Projection"

This simmering cut from Yumi Zouma’s Present Tense is all atmosphere until its electric, totally huge final moments, an anthem that springs from seemingly nowhere.