It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.
Related | Break the Internet: Minaj à Trois
Coi Leray & Nicki Minaj — "Blick Blick"
Young Soundcloud star Coi Leray links up with Mrs. Petty on this gleefully ridiculous rap track, a meeting of upstart and legend that’s absolutely equal to the sum of its parts.
Charli XCX — "Crash"
The opener to Charli XCX’s Crash is all-out new jack swing revival, a high-speed tone-setter that’s the perfect introduction to Charli’s most high-octane record yet.
ROSALÍA — "SAKURA"
The haunting, ghostly closer of ROSALÍA’s new album, Motomami, is a staggering display of her raw talent, a show of vocal prowess that’s incredible to behold.
Normani — "Fair"
The ultra-vulnerable "Fair," produced by HARV, showcases a side of Normani we haven’t seen before. It reveals the beating heart behind empowered anthems like "Motivation."
Sam Gendel & Antonia Cytrynowicz — "WONDERING, WAITING"
Sam Gendel’s first collaboration with 11-year-old Antonia Cytrynowicz is a spooky, totally enthralling piece of avant-pop, a track that feels like a lost-to-time curio dug out of someone’s vault.
Arcade Fire — "The Lightning II"
After the dense chin-stroking of Everything Now, it’s thrilling to hear Arcade Fire back into their heart-racing, pedal-to-the-metal anthem mode.
Jack J — "I Saw Fire"
A slightly more elliptical cut from Jack J’s forthcoming project than the previous single, “I Saw Fire” is non-linear and totally engrossing.
Oliver Sim — "Romance With A Memory"
Oliver Sim’s first solo single is chaotic and pulpy, a gorgeous showcase of a sensibility that’s entirely distinct from his work with The XX.
Machine Gun Kelly & Bring Me The Horizon — "Maybe"
Machine Gun Kelly cops a lot of flack for his pivot to emo, but this collab with Bring Me The Horizon proves he’s got the chops, and then some.
Yumi Zouma — "Astral Projection"
This simmering cut from Yumi Zouma’s Present Tense is all atmosphere until its electric, totally huge final moments, an anthem that springs from seemingly nowhere.
Photo courtesy of Republic Records
- Nicki Minaj Breaks The Internet - PAPER ›
- Lil Nas X Responds to Backlash Over Nicki Minaj Reference - PAPER ›
- Nicki Minaj Defends Jesy Nelson from Little Mix Blackfishing Criticism ›