It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

BENEE — "Soft Side"

Is BENEE showing us her soft side with this cut from her new EP Lychee? Not exactly — with pitch-shifted vocals, a thrumming beat and an alien, heart-racing atmosphere, I think it’s much more her hyperpop side.

Charli XCX — "Baby"

By contrast, hyperpop queen Charli XCX is showing her Janet Jackson side on “Baby,” an almost new-jack-swing-indebted track that makes us think the mythical 'Janet album' might actually be the forthcoming Crash.

Madonna, Sickick, Fireboy DML — "Frozen"

Did we need a remix of the remix of Madonna’s “Frozen” that’s going crazy on TikTok right now? Not exactly, but it’s hard to deny that this Fireboy DML-assisted cut is anything other than a slapper.

Gwenno — "An Stevel Nowydh"

The hypnotic “An Stevel Nowydh” is the latest cut from Gwenno’s long-anticipated new album titled Tresor (Treasure). If this mysterious chanson is anything to go by, it’s going to be something special.

HAIM — "Lost Track"

Although this is a relatively lightweight HAIM cut, the emotions still run deep — built around handclaps, its central hook is vintage Danielle Haim, wistful and playful all at once.

Robyn, Mapei, Neneh Cherry — "Buffalo Stance"

Who better to reinvent the immortal "Buffalo Stance" than Neneh Cherry’s own countrywoman Robyn? Even all these years later, this track shines through, and Robyn’s rendition, featuring Mapei, does it appropriate justice.

Nilufer Yanya — "the dealer"

Nilufer Yanya’s new track "the dealer" is angular and strange, a perfect encapsulation of her surreal new album. What begins as indie rock on “the dealer" soon turns into something far more exciting.

My Idea — "Crutch"

My Idea’s new track is lush and expansive, a wistful track about kind of being a mess and resenting the fact that you always need to lean on someone.

Mallrat — "Teeth"

"Teeth" is a slow-building marvel — an indie-pop track that kicks into overdrive in its final moments and which kind of feels Britpop-adjacent, in a weird way. It’s just another surprising move pulled from Mallrat’s deep bag of tricks.

Wet Leg — "Angelica"

“Angelica” is a skronging banger from Wet Leg, a ridiculous and wonderful piece of indie rock that moves right past the quiet weirdness of their debut singles to something far stranger.