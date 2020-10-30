It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. 2020 has proven that, even in the face of hundreds of crises, there's little that can stop artists the world over from releasing hits week-in, week-out. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

BENEE — Plain (feat. Flo Milli & Lily Allen)

It takes a brave, talented soul to pull together two icons as disparate as Flo Milli and Lily Allen, and have their styles work together. BENEE pulls it off.

RINSE — Back Into Your Arms (feat. Hatchie)

RINSE's blown-out shoegaze is the perfect vehicle for this yearning ode to the trials and tribulations of long-distance relationships. As North America enters winter, it feels like "Back Into Your Arms" could become a COVID-19 classic.

Ariana Grande — motive (with Doja Cat)

Ariana Grande and Doja Cat try their hand at the house-pop trend that's dominated 2020 on this superstar team-up from Ariana's Positions.

Oneohtrix Point Never — No Nightmares

This epic, soaring highlight of Oneohtrix Point Never's Magic Oneohtrix Point Never builds on the balladry of 2018's Age Of magnificently, guest vocals from The Weeknd pulling Daniel Lopatin in a more pop direction than he's ever been before.

Jesswar — Venom

Jesswar likes to take her time when it comes to releasing songs, but when she does drop, the wait always seems to have been worth it. The fiery "Venom" is no exception, as the Brisbane rapper's hardest track since her debut single, "Savage."

Tierra Whack — Dora

Tierra Whack's first single of 2020 ventures back towards the sing-song territory of her breakout project Whack World, to great effect.

DJ Chose — THICK (feat. Megan Thee Stallion)

It would have been absurd — nay, disrespectful — for DJ Chose to select anyone other than Megan Thee Stallion for the remix of his viral single, "THICK." The results are sublime.

Related | Megan Thee Stallion Was Made for This

Mahne Frame — HAPPY BIRTHDAY

This melodic highlight of Mahne Frame's MAD WORLD also pulls no punches, its icy central drum beat distorting and decaying beautifully over the course of the track.

Empress Of & Amber Mark — You’ve Got To Feel

The first release on Empress Of's new label Major Arcana is a zany, beautiful collaboration with Amber Mark, who glides perfectly over Empress Of's production.

Dua Lipa & Angèle — Fever

Dua Lipa doesn't stop; it's barely been a month since releasing her DaBaby collaboration, and now she's back with a collaboration with Belgian artist Angèle, a low-key palette cleanser after the neon tones of Future Nostalgia.