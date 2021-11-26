It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Arca & Planningtorock — "Queer"

Arca continues her groundbreaking Kick series with "Queer," a Planningtorock collaboration that's rangy and strange, a strong show of both producers' powers.

Kali Uchis & Ozuna — "Another Day in America"

Kali Uchis celebrates the long-awaited Spielberg version of West Side Story with this deliciously camp reinterpretation of "America," which also includes just enough biting commentary to make it relevant for a new generation.

Mura Masa — "2gether"

This gorgeous new ballad from Mura Masa is pensive and organic-feeling, a soaring-but-grounded piece of electronic pop that's glitchy without losing a sense of soul.

Earl Sweatshirt — "2010"

Every new Earl Sweatshirt song is cause for celebration, but "2010" is in a league of its own, verbose and brilliant in every second.

Freddie Gibbs & Jadakiss — "Black Illuminati"

Two rap icons link up on "Black Illuminati," a smoky, moody piece of alt-rap that's hard-as-nails and engrossingly paranoid.

daine — "IDC"

daine shows off her venomous lyrical prowess with "IDC," which features some of her most eminently screamable lyrics yet, including the immortal "Fuck your mum, lil' sister, and your dad, too."

Budjerah — "Wash My Sorrows Away"

"Wash My Sorrows Away" is smooth and divine, a piece of Quiet Storm that showcases a wisdom beyond Budjerah's years.

Normani — "Wild Side – Kaytranada Remix"

Kaytranada brings his own unique, undeniable sense of funk to "Wild Side," his bass-heavy rhythms proving a perfect match for Normani's gossamer voice.

Claire Rosinkranz — "don’t miss me"

Claire Rosinkranz's new one is goofy and wonderful, TikTok emotionality meeting jovial piano bar ambiance.

Tucker William & Cupcakke — "Falling Fast"

Cupcakke pops up on this new remix of Tucker William's EDM track "Falling Fast," and it's always nice to hear a new verse from Chicago's filthiest daughter.