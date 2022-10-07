It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Alvvays — "Pomeranian Spinster"

Blue Rev is Alvvays’ shreddiest album yet, and "Pomeranian Spinster" is the shreddiest song among them — a total barnburner that’s exhilarating and brilliantly witty.

Charlie Puth — "Loser"

More ultra-slick breakup pop from Charlie Puth, built around a gorgeous arpeggiating synthline and Puth’s sweet falsetto.

Nicki Minaj — "Likkle Miss – The Fine Nine Remix"

Nicki assembles nine of the best for this fiery, booming remix of "Likkle Miss," a six-minute affair filled to the brim with barbed wordplay and inspired put-downs.

Fever Ray — "What They Call Us"

Fever Ray returns with a haunting slow-burn track, a stunningly twisted ballad about respectability and visibility.

Willow — "ur a <stranger>"

Willow goes metalcore on "ur a stranger," which seethes and stuns with its clash of heavy production and Willow’s honeyed vocal.

Daine — "stay close"

Daine’s new track is a garbled trap song that builds to an explosive finale, like a 2000s emo song rendered in 8-bit.

A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie & Roddy Ricch — "B.R.O."

Although it starts with pomp and circumstance, "B.R.O." is actually a surprisingly minimal song, gleaming and chiming as if recorded inside a wine glass.

Kali Uchis — "La Unica"

There’s a twinge of industrial flavor for this disembodied new Kali Uchis song, a vaporous update on her sound that’s rhythm- and vibe-first.

King Gizzard and the Lizard Wizard — "Iron Lung"

"Iron Lung" finds King Gizz deep in the pocket, building from light jazz jam into something doomy and bracing.

Carlie Hanson — "608"

"608" is deceptive — it’s as sweet as a lullaby, but there’s a venomous underbelly to it that adds a welcome frisson of electricity.