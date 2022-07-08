It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

aespa — "Girls"

The opening track from aespa’s new Girls mini-album takes no prisoners. Digging into electro-funk and nu-metal, it’s a breakneck thrill-ride — an enticingly forceful introduction to the group’s new record.

Alvvays — "Pharmacist"

The always-incredible Alvvays have returned after five long years with “Pharmacist" — a gloriously fuzzed-out blast of energy that spells good things for the band’s third album, Blue Rev. Drawing from the high-energy, “Lollipop”/”Hey”/”Saved By A Waif” side of the band’s catalogue, it’s a very welcome, and pleasingly unexpected, comeback.

she loves boon — "feel the feeling"

“feel the feeling” is candy-coated 2-step — a dazzling pop song that manages to hybridize British dance music with trap and R&B. It’s a dizzying combination.

Cryalot — "Hell Is Here"

The first song from Sarah Bonito’s solo project Cryalot is haunting and freaky, its spoken word trap-metal chorus taking Kero Kero Bonito’s apocalyptic visions and turning them into something genuinely horrific.

The 1975 — "Part Of The Band"

Part of me wishes that The 1975 would just go all-out and make an INXS-style single purely about fucking, as opposed to a totally bonkers Statement On Cancellation And Comment on Being The 1975 — but if anyone is going to make a cogent, compelling song about cancellation, it’s Matty Healy and co, and "Part Of The Band" is sweet, intensely catchy and has one of the most excitingly batshit lyrics sheets of the year.

Flume — "Follow – Logic1000 Remix"

Logic1000 heads to the chillout room for her new remix of Flume’s Emma Louise collab "Follow." Fizzy and bright, it’s an undeniable summer day party essential.

Watkins Family Hour & Fiona Apple — "(Remember Me) I’m The One Who Loves You"

Fiona Apple joins the Watkins Family Hour for this sweet cover of "(Remember Me) I’m The One Who Loves You" — a song originally popularized by Johnny Cash. It’s a moment of sweet, easy fun.

King Princess — "Change The Locks"

King Princess’ new Aaron Dessner-produced cut "Change The Locks" braids her brand of warm electropop with his ornate, orchestral aesthetic, the song’s minimal production providing a perfect backdrop for her airy head voice.

Burna Boy & Ed Sheeran — "For My Hand"

Burna Boy is already one of the biggest stars in the world, but “For My Hand” seems poised to take him to another level. Emotive and deeply catchy, it’s a deft fusion of his style and Ed Sheeran’s.

Hot Chip — "Eleanor"

“Eleanor” is a classic Hot Chip banger, recalling the heart-on-sleeve disco of In Our Heads and featuring a chorus that will play perfectly slotted into their already-superlative live show.