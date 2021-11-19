It's impossible to be across all the new music out each Friday. Luckily, PAPER is here to help you out: each week, we round up 10 of our favorite new songs from artists — emerging and established — to soundtrack your life. From the surreal to the sublime, these songs cover every corner of the music world. The only criteria: they all have to absolutely rip.

Adele — "Can I Get It"

Adele's kinda giving Oasis with this highlight from her long-awaited fourth album 30, an acoustic-guitar led stomper that brings back memories of the immortal "Rolling In The Deep."

Alice Glass — "BABYTEETH"

Alice Glass returns, triumphantly, with this pulsating heater of a track, a driving piece of techno-pop that serves a reminder of her status as one of electronic music's most iconic figures.

100 gecs — "mememe"

Don't call it a comeback: 100 gecs' first song from their long-awaited sophomore album is a frenetic, teeth-gnashing pop-punk track that takes shots at anyone daring to claim overfamiliarity with the boundary-pushing duo.

FKA twigs — "Measure of a Man (feat. Central Cee)"

This cinematic, grandiose track is an iconic look for FKA twigs, blowing up her sensual brand of pop to outsized proportions. It's her most melody-forward track ever and it deserves to be a hit.

Sam Gendel & Shin Sasakubo — "PIPE"

"PIPE" does what it says on the tin: it's a track with a lot of pipe. As with anything Sam Gendel does, though, it's complex and engrossing, another example of the LA saxophonist's multi-faceted talents.

Kero Kero Bonito — "The Sneaker Dance"

Kero Kero Bonito's collaboration with Kerwin Frost, "The Sneaker Dance", is, much like their song for Bugsnax, a piece of perfect brand synergy, the result of some of pop culture's most inspiring weirdos conducting a total mind-meld.

Jessy Lanza & Taraval — "Wet x3"

"Wet x3," one of four Jessy Lanza originals on her new DJ-Kicks mix, is the kind of minimal barnstormer we're not used to hearing from the Canadian producer, a subliminal banger that's ingratiating but unshowy.

Big Thief — "Time Escaping"

This sweet new track from Big Thief is a change of pace from their other recent singles, showing off the group's strengths as a symbiotic organism.

Neggy Gemmy — "California"

Neggy Gemmy's latest is a wistful, slow-moving mood piece, a sharp-edged ballad that shrouds its emotion behind layers of reverb.

Cate Le Bon — "Moderation"

"Moderation" is the banger of Cate Le Bon's forthcoming Pompeii, a surprising earworm whose sprightliness belies its dark heart.