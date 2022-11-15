Soulja Boy is ready to go head-to-head with Elon Musk.

After announcing his intention to join the celebrity exodus of Twitter this past weekend, the "Crank That" rapper is now creating his very own social media app. But why? Because he hates what the tech billionaire's doing to the platform.

"Bro leave twitter alone," Soulja Boy recently tweeted, while asking Musk "wtf are you doing."

"Wow… I can’t believe this. Fuck it I’m going to create my own app," he continued, before bidding Twitter goodbye alongside a peace sign emoji.

He added, "catch me on instagram until my app launches."

While it's unclear what exactly Soulja Boy is unhappy about, his departure isn't surprising, seeing as how Musk's takeover has incited numerous ongoing controversies ever since he acquired Twitter for $44 billion in late October. For example, there's been a huge uptick in hate speech, misinformation and complaints about questionable new policies, including the SpaceX founder's decision to sell any old user a blue checkmark for $7.99. And the end result has been complete pandemonium, with troll accounts impersonating brands and public figures like George W. Bush and Chiquita, which have already caused a number of PR nightmares, stock market issues and other big problems prior to Musk's paid verification program being put on pause.

With that in mind, Soulja Boy could either become our unlikely tech hero, which may not actually be so bad. After all, he does have some serious credentials, as he's always been at the forefront of social media experimentation. Because as Complex notes, Soulja Boy's done everything from producing rap's first viral hit to creating his own gaming console, as well as being a UStream pioneer and a verified Instagram OG.

Musk has yet to respond. In the meantime though, you can see Soulja Boy tell 'em for yourself below.

