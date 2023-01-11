Soulja Boy Calls Out Rappers For Not Defending Megan Thee Stallion

Soulja Boy is showing his support for Megan Thee Stallion.

In a recent Instagram Live, the "Crank That" rapper called out the rap community for their treatment of Megan before and after Tory Lanez was convicted of shooting her in the foot while they were leaving a pool party in 2020.

"Y'all n****s out here shooting bitches now?And ain't nobody saying nothing?," Soulja Boy said in a recording posted to Twitter by HipHopDX, while expressing his disappointment at being "the only n**** in the whole rap game that's going to say something."

"Okay, cool," he continued, prior to directing his attention towards Lanez.

"Well, fuck you, Tory Lanez," Soulja Boy added. "You a bitch."

"Y'all straight sat there, watched that man shoot a bitch, and y'all ain't say shit," he also later went on to say. "Y'all n****s lame as fuck. Y'all n****s ain't say shit. Y'all let that n**** just shoot that bitch. Fuck Tory Lanez."

While the rapper doesn't name anyone specifically, there are plenty of people deserving of this critique, as many influential men in the hip-hop sphere openly sided with Lanez in an overt show of misogynoir. Perhaps most prominent was Drake, who appeared to imply that Megan lied about being shot in his song "Circo Loco" from his collaborative album with 21 Savage, saying that "This bitch lie 'bout getting shots / But she still a stallion."

That said, Lanez was found guilty on three felony charges related to the shooting, including assault with a semiautomatic handgun, carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence. During her testimony, Megan told the court that she had to have several bullet fragments removed after Lanez shot at her feet during an argument. He is currently awaiting sentencing, where he potentially faces 20 years in prison as well as deportation to his native Canada.

Watch Soulja Boy rip into the rap community on behalf of Megan for yourself below.

Soulja Boy blasts rap community for not supporting Megan Thee Stallion 😮https://t.co/52WCdDsvQr pic.twitter.com/NNagJPQwue — HipHopDX (@HipHopDX) January 9, 2023