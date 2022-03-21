Soulja Boy’s about to have a little boy of his own. The rapper and his partner, hairstylist Jackilyn Martinez, are expecting their first baby together, sharing the news and their gender reveal announcement on Instagram over the weekend with the simple caption, “It’s a boy ‼️” In the video, the couple’s family and friends all help reveal whether Martinez is carrying a boy a girl, and soon enough, blue confetti is flying everywhere.

Soulja Boy, whose real name is DeAndre Cortez Way, was immediately overcome with joy in the video, running around the yard and hugging Martinez. The two embraced while their friends cheered around them, making for quite the sweet moment.

Martinez shared her own video from the backyard party, writing in her caption that she was nervous all the commotion was going to result in a nip slip. Fortunately for her, everything stayed where it was supposed to while they were dancing around after the big reveal.

She followed up the video with a couple sweet pictures of the happy couple together post-reveal, writing, “We are blessed with a baby boy,” adding that she can’t wait to see him. These photos also gave us the perfect view of the backdrop they used for the party that reads “Soulja Boy or Soulja Girl.”

In the comments sections of Martinez and Soulja Boy’s videos, fans brought an outpouring of well wishes for the couple. Many seemed surprised, as this relationship was definitely kept on the down low as far as the public is concerned, but were excited nonetheless.

The rapper rounded out the big announcement with an Instagram Story Sunday evening that read, “THANK YOU GOD. SUCH A BLESSING. DEAR SON I WILL LOVE U FOREVER,” according to Page Six. When you know his previous thoughts on being a dad, though, it’s not really surprising to see how excited Soulja Boy is to be welcoming his first child. He shared on Instagram just a few short months ago that he wanted God to bless him with a child, according to Hot New Hip-Hop. “I have everything I want in life except for a son,” he said, adding, “God please bless me I’ve been patient.”

Congrats to the happy couple and best wishes on their new little Soulja Boy!