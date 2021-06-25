Gitano Garden of Love has long been a social hotspot for creatives and business circles alike, with its Tulum-inspired jungle setting serving as a tropical oasis for busy New Yorkers in the heart of downtown Manhattan.

They recently reopened their doors after an extended pause due to the pandemic, but that wasn't the only cause for celebration on Wednesday evening. James Gardner, founder of Gitano, just launched a new retail concept called Souk Gitano, which he kicked off with a live photoshoot at the restaurant on a cast of cool club kids, models and influencers like Austin Smith, Connie Girl, Sean Ford, Linux, RJ King and Charlie Knepper.

The cast modeled the collection's t-shirts throughout the event in the "NYC Kids & Dolls" campaign shot by Ben Chab and styled by Martin Gregory as DJ Ty Sunderland kept the party going. 10% of proceeds from shirts designed by Connie Girl from GITANO PARADE will go to the Marsha P. Johnson Institute while 10% of proceeds from shirts designed for GITANO PRIDE will benefit @wearenonessential, supporting LGBTQ+ homeless youth.