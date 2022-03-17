A recurring dilemma often presents itself those mornings when you find yourself debating whether to wear a shoe that’s more “fashion-forward” or something a bit more comfortable, especially when you know you’ll be out and about all day.

It’s something that the brains at SOREL know all too well, which is why their sport sandals are a popular pick for shoe lovers who don’t want to have to choose between style and function. Their Kinetic line, in particular, known for their EVA foam footbeds, scalloped soles, and easy straps, make the best case for not having to compromise.

Another added bonus, of course, is getting to show off your fabulous pedicure, something Mei Kawajiri knows a thing or two about. The Instagram sensation, also known as Nails by Mei, is known for her maximalist nail art and has worked with everyone from Gigi Hadid to Dua Lipa.

Indeed, it's why dopamine dressing is so huge on platforms like TikTok, where bright colors and prints — Mei's bread and butter — are an instant mood booster. It's no wonder why her work is so in demand: from Paris Fashion Week to celebrity bookings, her decorative nail masterpieces are social media gold, which makes her designs the perfect complement to SOREL's summer sandals.

The SOREL Kinetic Impact Sling Sandal is also set to be on one of the go-to footwear options of the season for this very reason. With its soft footbed, leather upper that frames your foot and an adjustable buckle perfects your fit, it has the comfort part completely locked down, while its signature chunky sole with scallops puts a fresh twist on the sporty sandal.

Other features include a variety of eye-catching colors like Electric Mango, Bolt and Eraser Pink. Designed to be worn all day every day, the SOREL Kinetic shoe is the ultimate fashion forward sandal that will take you through the season in the utmost of style.