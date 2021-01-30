Influential Grammy-nominated artist, producer, and all-around icon SOPHIE has passed away. The news broke and was confirmed by her family on Saturday morning.

"Tragically our beautiful SOPHIE passed away this morning after a terrible accident. True to her spirituality she had climbed up to watch the full moon and accidentally slipped and fell," her family said in a statement. The incident happened at around 4:00 AM in Athens, Greece, where the 34-year-old has been living. "She will always be here with us. The family thanks everyone for their love and support and request privacy at this devastating time."

SOPHIE was not just a talented and groundbreaking musician, but someone who used her platform to amplify trans voices. She's been open about embracing her sexuality and sharing the love with other people in the community. "Transness is taking control to bring your body more in line with your soul and spirit so the two aren't fighting against each other and struggling to survive," she told PAPER. "It means you're not a mother or a father – you're an individual who's looking at the world and feeling the world,"