Underground superstars SOPHIE and Juliana Huxtable have joined forces for a new, trance-indebted collaboration called Analemma.



Earlier today, the dream team debuted their first two tracks, "Plunging Asymptote" and "Liminal Crisis," as part of трип's Locus Error "concept album" compilation.

An "abstract offering, merging trance elements, metallic and corporeal sound design with vintage euphoria," per the compilation's press release, the sinister burble of "Liminal Space" segues beautifully into the experimental, noise-leaning "Plunging Asymptote" — a chilling whirligig of a track that zig-zags around the repeated phrase, "plunging asymptote against a white noise more torturous than silence."

Honestly, both tracks are bangers and a good indication of great things to come. Then again, would you expect any less from these two?

Listen to both of the tracks, below.