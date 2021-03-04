Solange Knowles revealed that she was "fighting for my life" during the recording of her last album.

On Monday, the acclaimed musician celebrated the two-year anniversary of her 2019 album,When I Get Home, with a powerful Instagram post detailing the making-of experience.

Calling it "the project that literally changed my life," Solange explained that she was "in and out of hospitals" at the time, with "depleting health and broken spirits asking God to send me a sign I would not only survive, but that if he let me make it out alive, I would step into the light whatever that meant."

But amidst her health difficulties, the "Stay Flo" singer said she began having a spiritual experience in which God "began speaking to me" — something she knew she had to listen to as a part of her larger journey.

"Half the time I didn't know where it was coming from. I only knew I had to open the door and honor it," she said. "I didn't see naann a thing I imagined. I didn't know who I was speaking to on 'I am a witness.' When I listen back, I hear a woman who had only an inkling of what the journey entailed, but didn't have a clue of why or what the journey would look like."

However, Solange went on to say that When I Get Home ended up showing her that "once you open that door, you can't go backwards," even though she acknowledged that she still doesn't have all the answers.

"I'm not a big fan of talking about shit I don't know yet. I didn't do much talking during this time because of that," she continued. "I'm really down for showing the process, and staying quiet when it hasn't all yet being revealed. I make work to answer questions within me, for survival. Sometimes I am asking myself that same question many ways. Sometimes it takes me years. I have to honor that time."

Back in 2017, Solange revealed that she had dysautonomia, an unknown autonomic disorder affecting her nervous system. And though she didn't specify whether her experience was related to the disorder, she did say she would eventually share more about the experience and what she learned from it down the road, before concluding her heartfelt post by saying, "Life has now become before WIGH and after WIGH."

"I'm so grateful for you guys allowing me the space and time," she said. "So so so grateful. Ima be celebrating all week long the coming of home."

Read Solange's entire post, below.