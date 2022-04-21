Sofia Richie is headed down the aisle.

On Wednesday, the 23-year-old model took to Instagram to announce her engagement to 28-year-old music executive Elliot Grainge after one year of dating.

"Forever isn't long enough @elliot," she wrote in the caption, alongside a photo of the oceanside sunset proposal and a sweet pic of the couple sharing a kiss with her engagement ring on full display. As for the 10K Projects founder and CEO, he also seemed thrilled in his own Instagram post, featuring another smoochy snap accompanied by a "she said yes" and three red hearts.

According to a report from E! News last April, the pair have been longtime family friends, as their dads — music legend Lionel Richie and Universal Music Group Chairman and CEO Lucian Grainge — have been pals for years. And while they weren't close when they were younger, they apparently reconnected and started spending more time together, with Sofia finally making their relationship IG official a few days after their LA dinner date sparked romance speculation.

"She thinks he's hilarious and loves that he is a chill guy," a source told the publication, adding that Lionel "completely adores" Elliot.

"He thinks they are a perfect match and it was very natural progression for Sofia and Elliot to get together," they said at the time.

Meanwhile, another insider told Entertainment Tonight that Elliot is "also close with Sofia’s brother, Miles" and it's been "very nice for Sofia to date someone who her family approves of and likes.”

Prior to Elliot, Sofia was briefly linked to 27-year-old Cha Cha Matcha founder, Matthew Morton, after her highly publicized breakup with Scott Disick after three years.

Sofia and the 38-year-old Disick started dating in 2017 and were reported to even be talking marriage at one point. However, the two ended up "taking a break" back in May 2020 in order for Scott to focus on himself and his relationship with his three children, who he shares with ex Kourtney Kardashian. The pair then got back together later that year but eventually split after realizing they wanted different things, per People.