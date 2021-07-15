Hi Uglies...
You've seen his work hundreds of times, trust me. Easily one of the industry's most talented makeup artists, Ariel Tejada (known online as MakeupByAriel) is behind some of the biggest beauty trends that have gone viral across social media, including the recent hype behind "blush-touring" or contouring with blush to make the face appear more lifted and snatched.
The 26-year-old makeup mogul has created some of the most glam looks on the biggest names, including Rosalía, Paloma Mami, Shay Mitchell and, of course, the entire Kardashian-Jenner clan. Many of the looks he creates on his clients have become instant online trends, inducing the aforementioned blush, colorful inner corner shadow and what he calls "BabyDoll Glam."
I got a chance to catch up with Ariel and glam together as we play with his new Morphe brush collaboration. The Eye and Face Brush Set is the first ever collab Morphe has done with a professional makeup artist. Watch as the self-made talent breaks down the meaning behind each brush while we play "Never Have I Ever."
