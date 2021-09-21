Oh me, oh my! Slayyyter continues to raise the bar and she's doing it flawlessly. Now, the Troubled Paradise hyperpop princess fronts Parade's latest "Ice Cream" campaign, out today.

Birthed from the brand focused on rewriting gendered conversations around traditional undergarments, the "Ice Cream" collection feels delightfully sweet in three different fabrics and an array of inclusive sizing. As always from Parade, there's something decadent for everyone to enjoy.

"Everyone on the Parade team made me feel so comfortable, and the shoot was such a fun one to do," Slayyyter told PAPER. "I love a good theme and the 'Ice Cream' collection fits me and my aesthetic as an artist perfectly."

In the photos, Slayyyter poses in a two-piece cherry look as an ode to the classic sundae topping. In another, the starlet is in a soft green set, presumably as an homage to America's favorite dessert. She's serving mint chocolate chip realness, your honor.

Parade has made it a priority to engage online with their die-hard community, always creating smart influencer campaigns that tap into everyday people to become brand advocates. That's apparent in this latest campaign, where the brand actively chose to cast a diverse set of models who are disabled, plus size or part of the LGBTQ+ community.

Scroll through the gallery, below, to see the full sugary re-release.

You can shop Parade's Ice Cream collection on their website.