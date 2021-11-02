Like a unicorn or an animated film where the lead character isn't voiced by Chris Pratt, Sky Ferreira's ever elusive sophomore album may actually be finally seeing the light of day.

Celebrating the eight-year anniversary of her debut album, Night Time, My Time, Ferreira shared a photo of her toasting with a bottle of Martinelli's sparkling apple juice in front of a studio console along with the promising caption of "NEW MUSIC RELEASE DATE CONFIRMED: let's just say... uh... it comes in like a lion and goes out like a lamb."

As those familiar with the old adage will know, Ferreira seems to be hinting at a March 2022 release date for her new material. It's unclear whether or not this post indicates that the long teased follow-up to her debut album, Masochism, is finally on the way or if it's an entirely different record altogether or merely just a new single. Ferreira did release the alleged first single off Masochism, "Downhill Lullaby," back in 2019 but the album ultimately never materialized.

Ferreira is well aware that it has been a hot minute since she's put out a body of work. "I'm sorry for being so quiet about everything (I thought I didn't have much of a choice)," Ferreira said in an Instagram post back in June 2018. "I promise I'll explain the last few years soon." The artist went on to explain the following month that her label had locked her out of her own Soundcloud account, "It's been like this the entire time I've started making music professionally (14 years old). Why should I have to beg/ snake charm people into getting a login to my account that I created & ask for permission for music I either own or made by myself?"

Despite her label troubles, Ferreira has put out collaborations with Charli XCX, The Jesus and Mary Chain and Iceage as well as landing acting roles in shows like Jordan Peele's The Twilight Zone and the reboot of Twin Peaks. At the very least, the Sky Ferreira Updates account will have a new hope once again.