The nearly decade-long wait for new Sky Ferreira music has come to an end with the release of "Don't Forget" and people are having a lot of feelings about it.
After tentatively teasing her long-awaited return over the past couple of months, Ferreira finally made good on the promise of new material yesterday with the release of her latest single "Don't Forget." Technically the second single off her forthcoming sophomore album Masochism following 2019's "Downhill Lullaby," it's difficult to say whether or not the new track lives up to the immense amount of hype that precedes it (though it's tough to imagine anything short of a virtuosic masterpiece being able to withstand that kind of pressure) but Ferreira stans seemed more than happy to have at least something to sink their teeth into.
Full of grungy guitars and the sheen of an '80s synth pop, "Don't Forget" pretty much picks up where Night Time, My Time left off. With lyrics about burning down houses and how she's a "real bad girl," Ferreira stays pretty true to the glammed up self-loathing and romantic catastrophe that made fans fall in love with her in the first place. It's a song that will make all the Tumblr girlies nostalgic for their angsty youth (and probably crave an iced coffee and a cigarette while they're at it).
And while one particular music publication was notably underwhelmed by Ferreira's return (causing its own flurry of controversy), "Don't Forget" was met by the general public with open arms. Stans took to Twitter to share reactions, with a healthy mix of memes, hot takes and pointing and laughing at the poor Rihanna fans still holding out for R9. As an added bonus, now with a renewed sense of purpose, the SkyFUpdates account is once again thriving.
\u201ccharli getting laryngitis the day sky ferreira makes her comeback doesn't feel right\u201d— jake \u269c\ufe0f (@jake \u269c\ufe0f) 1653577999
\u201cguys DO NOT pay for a sky news subscription it is NOT a channel dedicated to sky ferreira updates\u2026learned this the hard way\u201d— sam (@sam) 1653379927
\u201csky ferreira ended halsey with the first second of don\u2019t forget\u201d— omanko (@omanko) 1653516396
\u201cThe most inspirational celeb is Sky Ferreira because she gives people who always look tired (me) proof that you can be perpetually tired looking and insanely hot.\u201d— HIM Bontemps (@HIM Bontemps) 1653576021
\u201cMe listening to the new Sky Ferreira album\u201d— chris | DON\u2019T FORGET\u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25 (@chris | DON\u2019T FORGET\u2764\ufe0f\u200d\ud83d\udd25) 1652483633
\u201cMy Chemical Romance broke up, got back together, survived a pandemic and just released a new song all before Sky Ferreira has released her second album\u201d— \u24bf\ufe0e\u24ba\ufe0e\u24c8\ufe0e\u24c8\ufe0e\u24ba\ufe0e \ud83d\udc9c (@\u24bf\ufe0e\u24ba\ufe0e\u24c8\ufe0e\u24c8\ufe0e\u24ba\ufe0e \ud83d\udc9c) 1652396684
\u201cSky Ferreira fans leaving Rihanna and Frank Ocean fans in the waiting for new music room\u201d— mateo\ud83e\udec0 (@mateo\ud83e\udec0) 1653519962
Photo courtesy of Sky Ferreria
