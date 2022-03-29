It's somehow been nearly four months since And Just Like That kicked off with a splashy premiere at New York's Museum of Modern Art, where Sarah Jessica Parker arrived in all her Oscar de la Renta glory.

The custom dress and cape, designed by the brand's co-creative directors Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia, was a princess-y confection of beading and tulle that, for many fans, was a fabulous nod to Carrie Bradshaw herself (the character's penchant for all things Oscar de la Renta was well-documented.)

Unlike many stars who have to return borrowed looks from the red carpet, SJP got to keep her premiere dress, presumably because it was custom and created especially for her. But now, the actress is parting ways with the one-of-a-kind creation for a good cause.

Oscar de la Renta announced this morning that they, starting today, the brand will be auctioning off the look on their resale platform Encore. Bidding is already live and ends March 31 at 9pm EST. All proceeds of the auction will be donated to UNICEF.

"It was a privilege to wear this dress to the And Just Like That premiere last December," SJP said in a statement. "All proceeds of the sale will be donated to UNICEF, an organization I feel called to support now more than ever given current geopolitical conflicts and the immediate and growing threats posed to so many innocent children. It feels meaningful to bid adieu to the dress this way, and I look forward to seeing what closet she calls home next."