There isn't a high profile event that DJ/ designer/ stylist Sita Abellan hasn't had her hands in. The multi-hyphenate creative styled J. Balvin for the Met Gala and New York and Paris Fashion Weeks and designed collections for the likes of Fendi, KAPPA and Nike, all the while keeping up her music career — DJing at some of the world's biggest clubs and festivals including Ushuaia, Art of the Wild, DC10, Sonar and more.

Abellan's latest venture sees her performing at the LA-rooted underground music festival "Secret Project," which aims to blend art and culture in a 360 "urban oasis" experience. This year, Secret Project traveled across the globe, partnering with Amsterdam Dance Event for a non-stop party with an all-star lineup that lasted for 11 hours straight.

Follow along as Abellan takes PAPER behind-the-scenes of her latest set for Secret Project.

Sita Abellan's Photo Diary