When Simone Rocha was announced as the next H&M collaborator last month, many were particularly excited to learn that the collection would also include a men's range (her eponymous label only produces womenswear).

The men's lookbook unveiled today offers a clear preview of what to expect when the full collection drops on March 11. Rocha's romantic sensibility is seen in everything from pearl-embellished trench coats to hoodies and t-shirts in color palettes of white, pink and black, some printed with photographs by her longtime collaborator Jacob Lillis.

"I hope that the items in this collection will be worn and treasured for years to come," the designer said in a statement. "They were all informed by ideas and inspirations that have shaped me and my brand over the last 10 years, and I am so excited to see them worn out-and-about and interpreted and styled in new ways."

Below, see the full men's lookbook for Simone Rocha x H&M.